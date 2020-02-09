Home   >   FÓRMULA 1   >   F1   >   F1: Charles Leclerc testa pneus para 2021 em Jerez

F1: Charles Leclerc testa pneus para 2021 em Jerez

Por a 9 Fevereiro 2020 14:00

Charles Leclerc e a Scuderia Ferrari estiveram em Jerez para participar no teste das jantes de 18´polegadas para a temporada de 2021 da Fórmula 1. O monegasco efetuou 130 voltas no carro mula da Ferrari.

Cada equipa da grelha também terá a oportunidade de testar os pneus para 2021, com a Pirelli a revelar o calendário de testes nas redes sociais.

Assim, a Pirelli pretende testar em todas as condições atmosféricas, passando também por vários circuitos, como o Bahrein, Paul Ricard ou Suzuka.

