WEC, Austin: Galeria de fotos

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing (JPN) Toyota GR010 – Hybrid (HY) – Sebastien Buemi (CHE) / Brendon Hartley (NZL) / Ryo Hirakawa (JPN), during the 6th round of the FIA WEC 2024 World Endurance Championship at the Circuit des Ameriques in Austin, Texas, USA, from 30 August to 1 September 2024.

#12 Hertz Team Jota (GBR) Porsche 963 (HY) – William Stevens (GBR) / Callum Ilott (GBR) / Norman Nato (FRA) ,during the 6th round of the FIA WEC 2024 World Endurance Championship at the Circuit des Ameriques in Austin, Texas, USA, from 30 August to 1 September 2024.

Start of the 6th round of the FIA WEC 2024 World Endurance Championship at the Circuit des Ameriques in Austin, Texas, USA, from 30 August to 1 September 2024.

#83 Ferrari AF Corse (ITA) Ferrari 499P (HY) – Robert Kubica (POL) / Robert Shwartzman (ISR) / Yifei Ye (CHN), during the 6th round of the FIA WEC 2024 World Endurance Championship at the Circuit des Ameriques in Austin, Texas, USA, from 30 August to 1 September 2024.

#15 BMW M Team WRT (BEL) BMW M Hybrid V8 (HY) – Dries Vanthoor (bel) / Raffaele Marciello (CHE) / Marco Wittmann (DEU), during the 6th round of the FIA WEC 2024 World Endurance Championship at the Circuit des Ameriques in Austin, Texas, USA, from 30 August to 1 September 2024.

Main tribune during the 6th round of the FIA WEC 2024 World Endurance Championship at the Circuit des Ameriques in Austin, Texas, USA, from 30 August to 1 September 2024.

#46 Team WRT (BEL) BMW M4 (LMGT3) – Valentino Rossi (ITA) / , during the 6th round of the FIA WEC 2024 World Endurance Championship at the Circuit des Ameriques in Austin, Texas, USA, from 30 August to 1 September 2024.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing (JPN) Toyota GR010 – Hybrid (HY) – Mike Conway (GBR) / Kamui Kobayashi (JPN) / Nyck De Vries (NLD), during the 6th round of the FIA WEC 2024 World Endurance Championship at the Circuit des Ameriques in Austin, Texas, USA, from 30 August to 1 September 2024.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse (ITA) Ferrari 499P (HY) – Antonio Fuoco (ITA) / Miguel Molina (ESP) / Nicklas Nielsen (DNK), during the 6th round of the FIA WEC 2024 World Endurance Championship at the Circuit des Ameriques in Austin, Texas, USA, from 30 August to 1 September 2024.

#35 Alpine Endurance Team (FRA) Alpine A424 (HY) – Paul-Loup Chatin (FRA)/ Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen (AUT) / Charles Milesi (FRA), during the 6th round of the FIA WEC 2024 World Endurance Championship at the Circuit des Ameriques in Austin, Texas, USA, from 30 August to 1 September 2024.

#93 Peugeot TotalEnergies (FRA) Peugeot 9X8 (HY) – Jean-Eric Vergne (FRA)/ Mikkel Jensen (DNK) / Nico Müller (CHE), during the 6th round of the FIA WEC 2024 World Endurance Championship at the Circuit des Ameriques in Austin, Texas, USA, from 30 August to 1 September 2024.

#63 Lamborghini Iron Lynx (ITA) Lamborghini SC63 (HY) – Mirko Bortolotti (ITA) / Daniil Kvyat / Edoardo Mortara (ITA), during the 6th round of the FIA WEC 2024 World Endurance Championship at the Circuit des Ameriques in Austin, Texas, USA, from 30 August to 1 September 2024.

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport (DEU) Porsche 963 (HY) – Matt Campbell (AUS) / Michael Christensen (DNK) / Frédéric Makowiecki (FRA), during the 6th round of the FIA WEC 2024 World Endurance Championship at the Circuit des Ameriques in Austin, Texas, USA, from 30 August to 1 September 2024.

#83 Ferrari AF Corse (ITA) Ferrari 499P (HY) – Robert Kubica (POL) , during the 6th round of the FIA WEC 2024 World Endurance Championship at the Circuit des Ameriques in Austin, Texas, USA, from 30 August to 1 September 2024.

#38 Hertz Team Jota (GBR) Porsche 963 (HY) Jenson Button (GBR), during the 6th round of the FIA WEC 2024 World Endurance Championship at the Circuit des Ameriques in Austin, Texas, USA, from 30 August to 1 September 2024.

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport (DEU) Porsche 963 (HY) – Kevin Estre (FRA) / Andre Lotterer (DEU) / Laurens Vanthoor (BEL), during the 6th round of the FIA WEC 2024 World Endurance Championship at the Circuit des Ameriques in Austin, Texas, USA, from 30 August to 1 September 2024.

#81 TF Sport (GBR) Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R (LMGT3) – Tom Van Rompuy (BEL) / Rui Andrade (AGO) / Charlie Eastwood (IRL), during the 6th round of the FIA WEC 2024 World Endurance Championship at the Circuit des Ameriques in Austin, Texas, USA, from 30 August to 1 September 2024.

#94 Peugeot TotalEnergies (FRA) Peugeot 9X8 (HY) – Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) / Paul Di Resta (GBR) / Loïc Duval (FRA), during the 6th round of the FIA WEC 2024 World Endurance Championship at the Circuit des Ameriques in Austin, Texas, USA, from 30 August to 1 September 2024.