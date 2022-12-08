IMSA: O som da nova geração GTP | AutoSport

Veja algumas das imagens do teste conjunto feito em Daytona, em que as novas máquinas foram para a pista para preparar a nova época e a grande prova do ano, as 24h de Daytona. O BMW M Hybrid V8, o Acura ARX-06, o Porsche 963 e o Cadillac V-LMDh estiveram em pista e deram-nos uma amostra do que podemos esperar. Eis algumas imagens:

The BMW M Hybrid V8 in the new @IMSA GTP era runs on MICHELIN® technology. @BMWMotorsport @Michelin_Sport pic.twitter.com/VJSUSFr4od — Michelin Racing USA (@MichelinRaceUSA) December 6, 2022

The sights and sounds of the next era of #IMSA GTP are thrilling! The @WayneTaylorRcng Acura ARX-06 relies on @Michelin_Sport technology, as they build a car capable of winning the 2023 @Rolex24Hours. pic.twitter.com/MC9xWiKTAq — Michelin Racing USA (@MichelinRaceUSA) December 7, 2022