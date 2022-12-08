IMSA: O som da nova geração GTP | AutoSport

IMSA: O som da nova geração GTP
Veja algumas das imagens do teste conjunto feito em Daytona, em que as novas máquinas foram para a pista para preparar a nova época e a grande prova do ano, as 24h de Daytona. O BMW M Hybrid V8, o Acura ARX-06, o Porsche 963 e o Cadillac V-LMDh estiveram em pista e deram-nos uma amostra do que podemos esperar. Eis algumas imagens:
The BMW M Hybrid V8 in the new @IMSA GTP era runs on MICHELIN® technology. @BMWMotorsport @Michelin_Sport pic.twitter.com/VJSUSFr4od— Michelin Racing USA (@MichelinRaceUSA) December 6, 2022
GTP under the lights!@PorscheRaces / #IMSA pic.twitter.com/N04AIUQ661— Michelin Racing USA (@MichelinRaceUSA) December 7, 2022
The sights and sounds of the next era of #IMSA GTP are thrilling! The @WayneTaylorRcng Acura ARX-06 relies on @Michelin_Sport technology, as they build a car capable of winning the 2023 @Rolex24Hours. pic.twitter.com/MC9xWiKTAq— Michelin Racing USA (@MichelinRaceUSA) December 7, 2022
#PorschePenskeMotorsport – It's the final day of @IMSA sanctioned testing @DAYTONA. The preparation of the brand-new #Porsche963 is crucial as there are only some six weeks to go until the 2023 #Daytona24 Roar@Team_Penske @MichelinRaceUSA pic.twitter.com/kAId4GnGDf— Porsche Motorsport (@PorscheRaces) December 7, 2022
Shines bright at night @BMWMotorsport / #BMW pic.twitter.com/3X3hNCACgz— Michelin Racing USA (@MichelinRaceUSA) December 8, 2022
