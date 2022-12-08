/velocidade/imsa-o-som-da-nova-geracao-gtp/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=imsa-o-som-da-nova-geracao-gtp&utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=imsa-o-som-da-nova-geracao-gtp
IMSA: O som da nova geração GTP | AutoSport
Aceda a todas as notícias AutoSport sem limites por apenas 2€ / mês
Home   >   VELOCIDADE   >   IMSA   >   IMSA: O som da nova geração GTP

IMSA: O som da nova geração GTP

Por a 8 Dezembro 2022 11:15

Veja algumas das imagens do teste conjunto feito em Daytona, em que as novas máquinas foram para a pista para preparar a nova época e a grande prova do ano, as 24h de Daytona. O BMW M Hybrid V8, o Acura ARX-06, o Porsche 963 e o Cadillac V-LMDh estiveram em pista e deram-nos uma amostra do que podemos esperar. Eis algumas imagens:

Caro leitor, esta é uma mensagem importante.
Infelizmente o Autosport não pode continuar a disponibilizar os seus artigos gratuitamente.
Já não é viável ter uma equipa de jornalistas profissionais sem que possamos vender o produto do nosso trabalho.
Tal como os jornais e revistas são pagos, também os conteúdos editoriais digitais terão que ser pagos.
Por favor subscreva o Autosport Exclusivo e ajude-nos a manter esta máquina em andamento!
São apenas 2€ por mês, subscreva agora AQUI
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comentários
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Caro leitor, esta é uma mensagem importante.
Infelizmente o Autosport não pode continuar a disponibilizar os seus artigos gratuitamente.
Já não é viável ter uma equipa de jornalistas profissionais sem que possamos vender o produto do nosso trabalho.
Tal como os jornais e revistas são pagos, também os conteúdos editoriais digitais terão que ser pagos.
Por favor subscreva o Autosport Exclusivo e ajude-nos a manter esta máquina em andamento!
São apenas 2€ por mês, subscreva agora AQUI
últimas IMSA
últimas Autosport
imsa