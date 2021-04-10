Fórmula E: Ainda pode votar em António Félix da Costa

Ainda tem pouco menos de uma hora para votar em António Félix da Costa no fanboost de hoje. O piloto português vai precisar de uma ajuda extra, depois de uma qualificação que não correu também quanto desejaria.

Siga o link para votar no piloto português: https://fanboost.fiaformulae.com/

Veja a volta da pole de Stoffel Vandoorne:

That was a stunning lap from @svandoorne, to grab his first pole of Season 7️⃣ on the streets of Roma! 🇮🇹



Can The Stof go on to claim his first win of the season? 🤔 #RomeEPrix



Find out how you can watch where you live here >> https://t.co/sHOKGxvLZW pic.twitter.com/iy9Kyrbzo3