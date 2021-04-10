Aceda a todas as notícias AutoSport sem limites por apenas 2,95€ / mês
Fórmula E: Ainda pode votar em António Félix da Costa

10 Abril 2021

Ainda tem pouco menos de uma hora para votar em António Félix da Costa no fanboost de hoje. O piloto português vai precisar de uma ajuda extra, depois de uma qualificação que não correu também quanto desejaria.

Siga o link para votar no piloto português: https://fanboost.fiaformulae.com/

Veja a volta da pole de Stoffel Vandoorne:

