Alex Lynn: “Estou 100% bem, sem quaisquer ferimentos…”

Depois da tempestade, a bonança…
A message to the passioneers from @alexlynnracing 🤩#ABBFormulaE #FormulaE #DiriyahEPrix pic.twitter.com/Tdj7RQXvZX— Mahindra Racing (@MahindraRacing) March 1, 2021
A message to the passioneers from @alexlynnracing 🤩#ABBFormulaE #FormulaE #DiriyahEPrix pic.twitter.com/Tdj7RQXvZX
Assine e leia o Autosport 2 dias antes!
Copyright © 2015 Autosport | Ficha técnica | Estatuto editorial | Política de privacidade | Termos e condições | Informação Legal | Como anunciar
E-mail Marketing certified by: