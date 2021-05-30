Extreme E, Ocean X Prix: Siga aqui as meias finais | AutoSport

Extreme E, Ocean X Prix: Siga aqui as meias finais
Por Fábio Mendes a 30 Maio 2021 11:04
Siga aqui as meias finais da segunda jornada do Extreme E, que decorre no Senegal:
At the end of Qualifying, it's @TeamX44 on top!— Extreme E (@ExtremeELive) May 29, 2021
Our top three head to Semi-Final 1, our middle three head to Semi-Final 2 and our bottom three will Shoot Out for the final points places.
Join us from 10:00 UTC tomorrow for the Semi-Finals!#ExtremeE #OceanXPrix pic.twitter.com/XlndGXS3JC
Subscribe
Login
Please login to comment
0 Comentários
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments