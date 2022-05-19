WRC, Rali de Portugal: Elfyn Evans foi o mais rápido no Shakedown | AutoSport

Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (Toyota Gr Yaris Rally1) foi o mais rápido no Shakedown (Paredes − 4.55 km). Com o tempo de 2:56.1, o piloto da Toyota fez o melhor registo. Craig Breen/Paul Nagle (Ford Puma Rally1) foi o segundo mais rápido com o tempo de 2:56.5 e a fechar o top3 Ott Tänak/Martin Järveoja (Hyundai I20 N Rally 1) com o registo de 2:56.8. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (Hyundai I20 N Rally 1) e Pierre-Louis Loubet / Vincent Landais (Ford Puma Rally1) completaram o top 5. Sébastien Ogier/Benjamin Veillas (Toyota Gr Yaris Rally1) foi sétimo e Sébastien Loeb/Isabelle Galmiche (Ford Puma Rally1) fecharam o top 10.

