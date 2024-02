Petter Solberg voltou ao volante: testou um Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 | AutoSport

Back in the hot seat! 🤩💪

It was incredible to be back at the helm of a rally car and proved that the passion I have for our incredible sport has not changed in all these years!

Maybe an event is on the cards at some point, what do all you guys think? 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/2OZps5WFv1

— Petter Solberg (@Petter_Solberg) February 7, 2024