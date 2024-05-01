Aceda a todas as noticias Autosport sem limites, torne-se membro do Clube Autosport
Home   >   Ralis   >   As paisagens do Rali de Portugal: o pano de fundo perfeito

As paisagens do Rali de Portugal: o pano de fundo perfeito

Por a 1 Maio 2024 12:00

A beleza e a grandiosidade dos cenários portugueses é um dos destaques do Rali de Portugal.

As paisagens deslumbrantes por onde o Rali passa servem como pano de fundo perfeito para a história de amor entre o evento e o público. As estradas sinuosas, as montanhas imponentes e as vilas charmosas criam um ambiente mágico e inesquecível. Fique a conhecer ou relembre algumas das melhores paisagens por onde passa o Rali de Portugal desde 2015.

Caro leitor, esta é uma mensagem importante.
Já não é mais possível o Autosport continuar a disponibilizar todos os seus artigos gratuitamente.
Para que os leitores possam contribuir para a existência e evolução da qualidade do seu site preferido, criámos o Clube Autosport com inúmeras vantagens e descontos que permitirá a cada membro aceder a todos os artigos do site Autosport e ainda recuperar (varias vezes) o custo de ser membro.
Os membros do Clube Autosport receberão um cartão de membro com validade de 1 ano, que apresentarão junto das empresas parceiras como identificação.
Lista de Vantagens:
-Acesso a todos os conteúdos no site Autosport sem ter que ver a publicidade
-Oferta de um carro telecomandado da Shell Motorsport Collection (promoção de lançamento)
-Desconto nos combustíveis Shell
-Acesso a seguros especialmente desenvolvidos pela Vitorinos seguros a preços imbatíveis
-Descontos em oficinas, lojas e serviços auto
-Acesso exclusivo a eventos especialmente organizados para membros
Saiba mais AQUI
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comentários
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
últimas Ralis
últimas Autosport
ralis
últimas Automais
ralis
Ativar notificações? Sim Não, obrigado