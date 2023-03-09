Vai ver o Rally Serras de Fafe? Então este post poderá ser útil… | AutoSport

Vai ver o Rally Serras de Fafe? Então este post poderá ser útil…
A equipa que Armindo Araújo tem a colaborar com ele, o Nuno Castro (Diretor de Comunicação e Desportivo), Miguel Rodrigues (Diretor da Equipa), Mário Paulo (Designer) e o Pedro Teixeira (Relações Públicas e Logística), são o seu núcleo duro, e um grupo que contribui imenso para os sucessos que Armindo Araújo tem tido. Mas não só. Basta ver este trabalho que fizeram, em prol dos ralis em Portugal, neste caso o Rali Serras de Fafe, algo que fazem recorrentemente, e que muito ajuda os adeptos dos ralis. E que reproduzimos com a devida vénia…
ACESSOS / Zonas espectáculo
Parque Fechado – https://goo.gl/maps/J72hyVTFfkETEHFH8
Parque Assistência – https://goo.gl/maps/KEQZTBBTrTDQXz9X6
Pódio – https://goo.gl/maps/WR674m7JTw71uPxz9
Escolha Ordem de partida / Pavilhão Multiusos: https://goo.gl/maps/EzwYMZFrxC6Z6qxG7
Sexta-Feira 10/3
Shakedown/Qualifying Montim 3.61 kms 11:30 / 13:30
Inicio – https://goo.gl/maps/PJWyY9kv4VbJNKjZA
Fim – https://goo.gl/maps/5cB5rXpWpU9vpcM87
ZE1 – https://goo.gl/maps/p9MokYzQTUxUAX1x6
ZE2 – https://goo.gl/maps/b5QFhGbVRx8m2wEu8
ZE3 – https://goo.gl/maps/UbyxXHzG5J87nxsX9
SSS1 Fafe 1.43 kms 21:05h
ZE1 – https://goo.gl/maps/a3btVPiY5T8NuPNS7
ZE2 – https://goo.gl/maps/ENkR9HzjFnYSrzNd7
ZE3 – https://goo.gl/maps/tKwhriJjVuqcNCsF8
Sábado 11/03
SS 2/6 Boticas / Vale do Tâmega 9.64 kms 8:09h / 14:39h
Início – https://goo.gl/maps/C9MbJmwodzDQ64JG9
Fim – https://goo.gl/maps/qtT5KPbxxH2jkMXb6
ZE1 – https://goo.gl/maps/1xX41ZkcY2Hmt4Gg8
ZE2 – https://goo.gl/maps/SETARmB9TLkPEaxo7
SS 3/7 Boticas / Senhora das Neves 15.05 kms 8:59h / 15:29h
Inicio – https://goo.gl/maps/yed99B12ZZQxiA496
Fim – https://goo.gl/maps/m1ZxF3ZuzdDzVGPr6
ZE1 – https://goo.gl/maps/TpHsDn9gQmCKVZXJ6
ZE2 – https://goo.gl/maps/L6FKkm9ABSSfdypC7
ZE3 – https://goo.gl/maps/y7DSSHjMNwwv1HjeA
SS 4/8 Cabeceiras de Basto 10.84kms 10:27h / 17:02h
Inicio – https://goo.gl/maps/u9WK9BNuPrtGLN3E7
Fim – https://goo.gl/maps/StoniyNRijqjhGbu6
ZE1 – https://goo.gl/maps/V9c37U3NFGZ5muKe6
ZE2 – https://goo.gl/maps/CGKStgsXsrZQK5WS9
ZE3 – https://goo.gl/maps/DzaRZoUTDM9Er1FA8
SS 5/9 Vieira do Minho 11.76 kms 11:40h / 18:15h
Inicio – https://goo.gl/maps/hoWThZMVFa3YzdJW6
Fim – https://goo.gl/maps/BwP63Z9KTUUkWM1WA
ZE1 – https://goo.gl/maps/QRgzFMdxdaKJmo3v7
ZE2 – https://goo.gl/maps/L2gKGmcN91qoi6BN7
ZE3 – https://goo.gl/maps/ZFGDP82R7dKKWNHp8
Domingo 12/3
SS 10/14 Luílhas 8.09kms 7:32h / 12:31h
Inicio – https://goo.gl/maps/gNvSBcZr7ogWHE266
Fim – https://goo.gl/maps/3BtdMwccsLaYnfXC9
ZE1 – https://goo.gl/maps/xCqsVJZor1EXR3ao7
ZE2 – https://goo.gl/maps/FKSrna2neZVBHM2m7
ZE3 – https://goo.gl/maps/fvtfbekP8Qm6PsX16
SS 11/15 Seixoso 9.97kms 8:24h / 13:23h
Inicio – https://goo.gl/maps/yWRLWm8dNQmhLnfCA
Fim – https://goo.gl/maps/adwUweRL38jgW1uM9
ZE1 – https://goo.gl/maps/rzKZxKPgR9kM9esu7
ZE2 – https://goo.gl/maps/pLwS5BsGZERX5B148
ZE3 – https://goo.gl/maps/X5ZEakEnEaAyJGiK7
SS 12/16 Sta Quitéria 9.18 kms 9:14h / 14:13h
Inicio – https://goo.gl/maps/VnCKWtHrdincseMz6
Fim – https://goo.gl/maps/bKWtEuJsSXVfxCVg6
ZE1 – https://goo.gl/maps/hXRLDiJCvZB1RYUi9
ZE2 – https://goo.gl/maps/tQkvXPVeQBnCBt8B6
ZE3 – https://goo.gl/maps/EiQzsLho98D9rDWZ7
SS 13/17 Lameirinha 14.90 kms 10:05h / 16:05
Inicio – https://goo.gl/maps/WC5oQVidd1KLxWS19
Fim – https://goo.gl/maps/F64mSXcP8xFtHf3GA
ZE1 – https://goo.gl/maps/TxSHW7uZ7Uj2Um57A
ZE2 – https://goo.gl/maps/nfcx92R7LKjjHueq5
ZE3 – https://goo.gl/maps/w6tE3kTkzjGczHpp6
ZE4 – https://goo.gl/maps/JEx4DsoKRufnUQtV8
