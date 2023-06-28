Vai ver ao Rali de Castelo Branco? Mapas e Onde ver… | AutoSport

Vai ver ao Rali de Castelo Branco? Mapas e Onde ver…
Link – ZONAS ESPETÁCULO NO WAZE
Link – ZONAS ESPETÁCULO RALLY MAPS
Acessos / Zonas Espectáculo
Parque assistência
https://maps.app.goo.gl/J9skc421EDapPjLR9?g_st=ic
Pódio / Parque fechado
https://maps.app.goo.gl/xuiMVqL8EoaRXGLi7?g_st=ic
Qualifying 3,60 kms 8h/9:30h
Início https://maps.app.goo.gl/HCidHkuwAjCsiSjy7?g_st=ic
Fim https://maps.app.goo.gl/TGPS32EyXdkNxH4V7?g_st=ic
Sexta 30 de junho
SS1 STO. ANDRÉ DAS TOJEIRAS 1 9,94 kms 15:11h
Início https://goo.gl/maps/BdA9R5ZBFHvUCVJp6
Fim https://goo.gl/maps/L1a8B5i2gC2JaAL19
ZE1 https://goo.gl/maps/SGTj7Tvd4psjNWmL7
ZE2 https://goo.gl/maps/39prcgYAWod4Gd1p8
ZE3 https://goo.gl/maps/TSupYPY25TvNGgos7
ZE4 https://goo.gl/maps/ZHx8dh2zQ4toMqf5A
ZE5 https://goo.gl/maps/G2qJzhJj6dx5fM3M8
SS2 VILA VELHA DE RÓDÃO 9,72 kms 16:04h
Início https://goo.gl/maps/4iiEvJfk7ZtcybVc6
Fim https://goo.gl/maps/hfd66cT7f4QoXXGp6
ZE1 https://goo.gl/maps/H2nLRkHbwFGZ3pop8
ZE2 https://goo.gl/maps/9dmrBnceeQUGsWvM9
SS3 A/B SUPER ESPECIAL RECONQUISTA
2,50 kms 21:03h / 21:18h
ZE1 https://goo.gl/maps/Fwr5ZUQWDw9VPY328
ZE2 https://goo.gl/maps/ruwAxqvUE7wEhaYQ7
ZE3 https://goo.gl/maps/TXo66gHUbzys834L9
Sábado 1 de julho
SS4/6 SARZEDAS 9,21 kms 10:41h / 12:32h
Início https://goo.gl/maps/T6onSHZa5LwTyyEf7
Fim https://goo.gl/maps/Dgz46bfDBDdT3dG16
ZE1 https://goo.gl/maps/rEKHjR4NGVLDifkY7
ZE2 https://goo.gl/maps/PTi1LbA8qudnziFk9
ZE3 https://goo.gl/maps/WqfTo3ctD6fYo1Va8
SS5 STO. ANDRÉ DAS TOJEIRAS 2 9,94 kms 11:19h
Início https://goo.gl/maps/BdA9R5ZBFHvUCVJp6
Fim https://goo.gl/maps/L1a8B5i2gC2JaAL19
ZE1 https://goo.gl/maps/SGTj7Tvd4psjNWmL7
ZE2 https://goo.gl/maps/39prcgYAWod4Gd1p8
ZE3 https://goo.gl/maps/TSupYPY25TvNGgos7
ZE4 https://goo.gl/maps/ZHx8dh2zQ4toMqf5A
ZE5 https://goo.gl/maps/G2qJzhJj6dx5fM3M8
SS7/9 SOBRAL DO CAMPO – S.VICENTE DA BEIRA 11,89 kms 16:16h / 18:22h
Início https://goo.gl/maps/6tNfzaSiRJQrMbda6
Fim https://goo.gl/maps/WT5wRsS9EHPPFp176
ZE1 https://goo.gl/maps/ZpRGdfjeunWuucM76
ZE2 https://goo.gl/maps/oawYTt5wr2BQYCXv6
ZE3 https://goo.gl/maps/nsn6gJkR5jMjuNVf6
SS8/10 S. VICENTE DA BEIRA – LOURICAL DO CAMPO 9,14 kms 17:09h / 19:15h
Início https://goo.gl/maps/JPzemNE7jRJSUEC8A
Fim https://goo.gl/maps/Keof9d5HkPdfSZh9A
ZE1 https://goo.gl/maps/iG4tZe8rAvKiTEJfA
ZE2 https://goo.gl/maps/G4EbY6fd5dtdQJHw9
ZE3 https://goo.gl/maps/rqutGenqvqvSikBDA
SS11 CASTELO BRANCO 6,65 kms 21:33h
Início https://goo.gl/maps/veam8j8N15NLznUj8
Fim https://goo.gl/maps/vyjRfHfmyuLxZFr59
ZE1 https://goo.gl/maps/Pm9G3CBkrv9934nHA
Créditos: ESCUDERIA CASTELO BRANCO
