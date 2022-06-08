CPR, Rali de Castelo Branco: Acessos às Zonas Espetáculo (Onde Ver) | AutoSport

CPR, Rali de Castelo Branco: Acessos às Zonas Espetáculo (Onde Ver)
Vai ver o #RalideCasteloBranco? O Team Armindo Araújo ‘leva-o’ aos locais que precisa.
Fique com os Links dos acessos às Zonas Espectáculo, feitas pelo Team Armindo Araújo.
Parque assistência: https://goo.gl/maps/6qaj2mj5zdGeQkN58
Parque fechado/Pódio: https://goo.gl/maps/w6GuZjvZPSrw7GT59
Sexta-feira 10/6/22
Shakedown / Qualifying Stage Vila Velha de Ródão
•3.04kms ⏰ 13h/15h
Inicio: https://goo.gl/maps/2XxC6Gzho3n4pH5n7
Fim: https://goo.gl/maps/AtX2tRKACSRYyRub7
Parque assistência Shakedown:
https://goo.gl/maps/KeXeWPe2bxFRmch66
Sábado 11/6/22
SS 1 / 3 – Fratel – Vila Velha de Ródão
•8.77 kms ⏰ 10:26h / 12:37h
Início: https://goo.gl/maps/p4PP7vTdvBGwTmAp8
Fim: https://goo.gl/maps/pLLQoJ8WTRk6sVHHA
ZE1 – https://goo.gl/maps/o8kKLVPQzbbCeQxY9
ZE2 – https://goo.gl/maps/cX4ZNjUBJvJCS4gt7
ZE3 – https://goo.gl/maps/DdXtA5vDUd44dSM8A
ZE4 – https://goo.gl/maps/cKuzfhrxuLoD8jhy9
SS 2 / 5 – Sto. André das Tojeiras
•9.94 kms ⏰ 11:39h/16:49h
Início: https://goo.gl/maps/Siss8BpuWvTECkii6
Fim: https://goo.gl/maps/xYRG6cgPL5emwvw87
ZE1 – https://goo.gl/maps/KS6kbgdPmsrjC65A9
ZE2 – https://goo.gl/maps/vrqhaEmQbsorsWiz7
ZE3 – https://goo.gl/maps/MQXFDpRgB1jB6nyH9
ZE4 – https://goo.gl/maps/tnY3azQ7tGAVWL26A
SS 4 / 6 – Sarzedas
•9.21 kms ⏰ 16:11h/17:37h
Início: https://goo.gl/maps/Y76XsTPUN19Y9LSU6
Fim: https://goo.gl/maps/zXn5X6fjFXFLdBtd8
ZE1 – https://goo.gl/maps/vF3jcewK2Qjf21bB9
ZE2 – https://goo.gl/maps/rQkzBd31HoTeprkM8
ZE3 – https://goo.gl/maps/tpAs5Wt2f5Ug2Arp6
SS7 A/B – Reconquista 1/2
•2.50 kms ⏰ 21:03h/21:18h
ZE1 – https://goo.gl/maps/w8wJULBNnGFzTPnk8
ZE2 – https://goo.gl/maps/JTzFv9z2jUPBpgNr5
ZE3 – https://goo.gl/maps/GN34uXQJXAGAbB2Q9
Domingo 11/6/22
SS 8 / 10 – Sobral do Campo – S. Vicente da Beira
•11,89 kms ⏰ 10:11h/12:07h
Início: https://goo.gl/maps/etzKqsqL4eeVaFpv5
Fim: https://goo.gl/maps/ZSNf3g7VtyttoBcg9
ZE1 – https://goo.gl/maps/rjf43K4QwwswNyCx8
ZE2 – https://goo.gl/maps/Kt3xLgKEWMmACpcb6