CPR, Rali de Castelo Branco: Acessos às Zonas Espetáculo (Onde Ver) | AutoSport
CPR, Rali de Castelo Branco: Acessos às Zonas Espetáculo (Onde Ver)

Por a 8 Junho 2022 10:29

Vai ver o #RalideCasteloBranco? O Team Armindo Araújo ‘leva-o’ aos locais que precisa.
Fique com os Links dos acessos às Zonas Espectáculo, feitas pelo Team Armindo Araújo.

Parque assistência: https://goo.gl/maps/6qaj2mj5zdGeQkN58

Parque fechado/Pódio: https://goo.gl/maps/w6GuZjvZPSrw7GT59

Sexta-feira 10/6/22

Shakedown / Qualifying Stage Vila Velha de Ródão

 •3.04kms ⏰ 13h/15h

Inicio: https://goo.gl/maps/2XxC6Gzho3n4pH5n7

Fim: https://goo.gl/maps/AtX2tRKACSRYyRub7

Parque assistência Shakedown:

https://goo.gl/maps/KeXeWPe2bxFRmch66

Sábado 11/6/22

SS 1 / 3 – Fratel – Vila Velha de Ródão 

•8.77 kms ⏰ 10:26h / 12:37h

Início:  https://goo.gl/maps/p4PP7vTdvBGwTmAp8

Fim: https://goo.gl/maps/pLLQoJ8WTRk6sVHHA

ZE1 – https://goo.gl/maps/o8kKLVPQzbbCeQxY9

ZE2 – https://goo.gl/maps/cX4ZNjUBJvJCS4gt7

ZE3 – https://goo.gl/maps/DdXtA5vDUd44dSM8A

ZE4 – https://goo.gl/maps/cKuzfhrxuLoD8jhy9

SS 2 / 5 – Sto. André das Tojeiras

•9.94 kms ⏰ 11:39h/16:49h

Início: https://goo.gl/maps/Siss8BpuWvTECkii6

Fim: https://goo.gl/maps/xYRG6cgPL5emwvw87

ZE1 – https://goo.gl/maps/KS6kbgdPmsrjC65A9

ZE2 – https://goo.gl/maps/vrqhaEmQbsorsWiz7

ZE3 – https://goo.gl/maps/MQXFDpRgB1jB6nyH9

ZE4 – https://goo.gl/maps/tnY3azQ7tGAVWL26A

SS 4 / 6 – Sarzedas

•9.21 kms ⏰ 16:11h/17:37h

Início: https://goo.gl/maps/Y76XsTPUN19Y9LSU6

Fim: https://goo.gl/maps/zXn5X6fjFXFLdBtd8

ZE1 – https://goo.gl/maps/vF3jcewK2Qjf21bB9

ZE2 – https://goo.gl/maps/rQkzBd31HoTeprkM8

ZE3 – https://goo.gl/maps/tpAs5Wt2f5Ug2Arp6

SS7 A/B – Reconquista 1/2

•2.50 kms ⏰ 21:03h/21:18h

ZE1 – https://goo.gl/maps/w8wJULBNnGFzTPnk8

ZE2 – https://goo.gl/maps/JTzFv9z2jUPBpgNr5

ZE3 – https://goo.gl/maps/GN34uXQJXAGAbB2Q9

Domingo 11/6/22

SS 8 / 10 – Sobral do Campo – S. Vicente da Beira

•11,89 kms ⏰ 10:11h/12:07h

Início: https://goo.gl/maps/etzKqsqL4eeVaFpv5

Fim: https://goo.gl/maps/ZSNf3g7VtyttoBcg9

ZE1 – https://goo.gl/maps/rjf43K4QwwswNyCx8

ZE2 – https://goo.gl/maps/Kt3xLgKEWMmACpcb6

ZE3 – https://goo.gl/maps/bZ4RWcRqeQWqNyUc6

