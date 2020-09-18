WorldRX, Projekt E: Cyril Raymond vai estrear o Citroën C3 ERX

Cyril Raymond vai estrear o Citroën C3 ERX no Campeonato do Mundo de Rallycross. Após Mads Østberg não ter feito a estreia do carro na ronda da Suécia, agora é a vez do francês Cyril Raymond o fazer na ronda da Letónia.

⚡️Don't miss the @FIAWorldRX this week-end! @CyrilRaymondRX at the wheel of the electric @Citroen C3 ERX by STARD will make his @projekteseries debut during the #NesteRigaRX in Latvia 🇱🇻🏁 pic.twitter.com/jhENthF5qo — Citroën Racing (@CitroenRacing) September 18, 2020

Para além de Raymond no Citroën, existem mais três participantes, todos em Ford Fiesta ERX: Svein Bjarte Holten, Janis Baumanis e Natalie Barrat.