Liam Lawson guiou Ford Puma Rally1 em Goodwood

Liam Lawson (@LiamLawson30) is officially fast in everything! Despite spending many of his weekends in an #F1 car, the Kiwi looked right at home behind the wheel of this #Ford Puma Rally 1 on the loose gravel and dirt of Forest Rally Stage at #FOS. He even impressed some #WRC… pic.twitter.com/deVXGwYrln

— Goodwood Road & Racing (@GoodwoodRRC) July 10, 2025