Festival of Speed de Goodwood: Fotogaleria

O Festival of Speed de Goodwood de 2025 celebrou os 75 anos da Fórmula 1 com mais de 100 carros e 7 Campeões Mundiais. Romain Dumas venceu o Shoot-Out com o Ford Supertruck. O evento destacou inovações no FOS Future Lab e premiou o 1951 Facel Bentley Cresta II no Cartier Style et Luxe Lawn. A edição de 2026 será de 9 a 12 de julho. Fique com algumas das melhores imagens do evento.
Dua Lipa at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where she went up the world famous hillclimb today in the Dua Lipa Renstall Porsche 911 GT3 RS driven by Iron Dames racing driver Karen Gaillard (not pictured) at Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard, which takes place in the parkland surrounding Goodwood House in West Sussex. Picture date: Saturday 12, 2025. PA Photo. This year’s event focuses on celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship, welcoming a host of pioneers, innovators, champions, drivers and teams that have contributed to the series. The event runs from July 10-13. Photo credit should read Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments
at the Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard, which takes place in the parkland surrounding Goodwood House in West Sussex. Picture date: Saturday 12, 2025. PA Photo. This year’s event focuses on celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship, welcoming a host of pioneers, innovators, champions, drivers and teams that have contributed to the series. The event runs from July 10-13. Photo credit should read Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments
Dua Lipa at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where she went up the world famous hillclimb today in the Dua Lipa Renstall Porsche 911 GT3 RS driven by Iron Dames racing driver Karen Gaillard (not pictured) at Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard, which takes place in the parkland surrounding Goodwood House in West Sussex. Picture date: Saturday 12, 2025. PA Photo. This year’s event focuses on celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship, welcoming a host of pioneers, innovators, champions, drivers and teams that have contributed to the series. The event runs from July 10-13. Photo credit should read Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments
(L-R) Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Mario Andretti, Sir Jackie Stewart, Emerson Fittipaldi, Jacques Villeneuve and Mika Hakkinen take part in the champions balcony moment at the Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard, which takes place in the parkland surrounding Goodwood House in West Sussex. Picture date: Saturday July 12, 2025. PA Photo. This year’s event focuses on celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship, welcoming a host of pioneers, innovators, champions, drivers and teams that have contributed to the series. The event runs from July 10-13. Photo credit should read Jas Lehal/PA Media Assignments
A member of the public, Isabel Matthews at the Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard, which takes place in the parkland surrounding Goodwood House in West Sussex. Picture date: Thursday July 10, 2025. PA Photo. This year’s event focuses on celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship, welcoming a host of pioneers, innovators, champions, drivers and teams that have contributed to the series. The event runs from July 10-13. Photo credit should read Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments
Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature outside Goodwood House for the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
*UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL 10/7/2025*
A general view of racing on the hill climb at the Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard, which takes place in the parkland surrounding Goodwood House in West Sussex. Picture date: Saturday 12, 2025. PA Photo. This year’s event focuses on celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship, welcoming a host of pioneers, innovators, champions, drivers and teams that have contributed to the series. The event runs from July 10-13. Photo credit should read Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments
A general view as the Red Arrows perform and air display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard, which takes place in the parkland surrounding Goodwood House in West Sussex. Picture date: Thursday July 10, 2025. PA Photo. This year’s event focuses on celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship, welcoming a host of pioneers, innovators, champions, drivers and teams that have contributed to the series. The event runs from July 10-13. Photo credit should read Jas Lehal/PA Media Assignments
A member of the public looks at a Jaguar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard, which takes place in the parkland surrounding Goodwood House in West Sussex. Picture date: Friday July 11, 2025. PA Photo. This year’s event focuses on celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship, welcoming a host of pioneers, innovators, champions, drivers and teams that have contributed to the series. The event runs from July 10-13. Photo credit should read Jas Lehal/PA Media Assignments
Members of the public watch cars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard, which takes place in the parkland surrounding Goodwood House in West Sussex. Picture date: Thursday July 10, 2025. PA Photo. This year’s event focuses on celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship, welcoming a host of pioneers, innovators, champions, drivers and teams that have contributed to the series. The event runs from July 10-13. Photo credit should read Matt Alexanderl/PA Media Assignments
FOTOS Festival of Speed Goodwood 2025 – PA Media; Tom Baigent; Jayson Fong; Max Carter; Jack Beasley; Tom Shaxson; Jordan Butters; Kirsty Jayne Russell e Toby Whales
Caro leitor, esta é uma mensagem importante.
O Autosport já não existe em versão papel, apenas na versão online.
E por essa razão, não é mais possível o Autosport continuar a disponibilizar todos os seus artigos gratuitamente.
Para que os leitores possam contribuir para a existência e evolução da qualidade do seu site preferido, criámos o Clube Autosport com inúmeras vantagens e descontos que permitirá a cada membro aceder a todos os artigos do site Autosport e ainda recuperar (varias vezes) o custo de ser membro.
Os membros do Clube Autosport receberão um cartão de membro com validade de 1 ano, que apresentarão junto das empresas parceiras como identificação.
Lista de Vantagens:
-Acesso a todos os conteúdos no site Autosport sem ter que ver a publicidade
-Desconto nos combustíveis Repsol
-Acesso a seguros especialmente desenvolvidos pela Vitorinos seguros a preços imbatíveis
-Descontos em oficinas, lojas e serviços auto
-Acesso exclusivo a eventos especialmente organizados para membros Saiba mais AQUI