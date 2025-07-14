Aceda a todas as notícias Autosport sem limites, torne-se membro do Clube Autosport
Home   >   MAIS MOTORES   >   Festival of Speed de Goodwood: Fotogaleria

Festival of Speed de Goodwood: Fotogaleria

Por a 14 Julho 2025 17:22

O Festival of Speed de Goodwood de 2025 celebrou os 75 anos da Fórmula 1 com mais de 100 carros e 7 Campeões Mundiais. Romain Dumas venceu o Shoot-Out com o Ford Supertruck. O evento destacou inovações no FOS Future Lab e premiou o 1951 Facel Bentley Cresta II no Cartier Style et Luxe Lawn. A edição de 2026 será de 9 a 12 de julho. Fique com algumas das melhores imagens do evento.

FOTOS Festival of Speed Goodwood 2025 – PA Media; Tom Baigent; Jayson Fong; Max Carter; Jack Beasley; Tom Shaxson; Jordan Butters; Kirsty Jayne Russell e Toby Whales

Caro leitor, esta é uma mensagem importante.
O Autosport já não existe em versão papel, apenas na versão online.
E por essa razão, não é mais possível o Autosport continuar a disponibilizar todos os seus artigos gratuitamente.
Para que os leitores possam contribuir para a existência e evolução da qualidade do seu site preferido, criámos o Clube Autosport com inúmeras vantagens e descontos que permitirá a cada membro aceder a todos os artigos do site Autosport e ainda recuperar (varias vezes) o custo de ser membro.
Os membros do Clube Autosport receberão um cartão de membro com validade de 1 ano, que apresentarão junto das empresas parceiras como identificação.
Lista de Vantagens:
-Acesso a todos os conteúdos no site Autosport sem ter que ver a publicidade
-Desconto nos combustíveis Repsol
-Acesso a seguros especialmente desenvolvidos pela Vitorinos seguros a preços imbatíveis
-Descontos em oficinas, lojas e serviços auto
-Acesso exclusivo a eventos especialmente organizados para membros
Saiba mais AQUI

Deixe aqui o seu comentário

últimas MAIS MOTORES
últimas Autosport
maismotores
últimas Automais
maismotores
Ativar notificações? Sim Não, obrigado