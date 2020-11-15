GP Turquia F1: Williams partem do pitlane

Ambos os carros da Williams optaram por partir do pitlane. Nas primeiras voltas ao circuito de Istambul Park, George Russell danificou a sua asa dianteira, tendo de vir às boxes de imediato. Apesar de nada danificado, Nicholas Latifi também vai partir do pitlane.

Neither car joining the others on the grid, with both having opted to start the race from the pit lane.#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 | #WeAreWilliams 💙 pic.twitter.com/YNYDCk5FYN