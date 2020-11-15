GP Turquia F1: Williams partem do pitlane

Aceda a todas as notícias AutoSport sem limites por apenas 2,95€ / mês
Por a 15 Novembro 2020 10:03

Ambos os carros da Williams optaram por partir do pitlane. Nas primeiras voltas ao circuito de Istambul Park, George Russell danificou a sua asa dianteira, tendo de vir às boxes de imediato. Apesar de nada danificado, Nicholas Latifi também vai partir do pitlane.

