GP Rússia F1, TL1: Nicholas Latifi bate e traz bandeira vermelha

Por a 25 Setembro 2020 10:00

O piloto da Williams, Nicholas Latifi bateu no primeiro treino livre do Grande Prémio da Rússia. O piloto canadiano saiu na curva 10 e embateu forte no muro. A bandeira vermelha foi mostrada, a sessão parada, mas como estamos nos treinos livres, o tempo continua a contar.

