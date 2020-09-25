GP Rússia F1, TL1: Nicholas Latifi bate e traz bandeira vermelha

O piloto da Williams, Nicholas Latifi bateu no primeiro treino livre do Grande Prémio da Rússia. O piloto canadiano saiu na curva 10 e embateu forte no muro. A bandeira vermelha foi mostrada, a sessão parada, mas como estamos nos treinos livres, o tempo continua a contar.

Red flag and that one’s us as #NL6 hits the wall at turn 10 🚩



He’s out of the car and OK though, and we’ll now begin to get the car repaired and turned around for FP2.#RussianGP 🇷🇺 | #WeAreWilliams 💙 pic.twitter.com/HB4kzL77xa