GP Miami F1: Má estreia de Valtteri Bottas; treino suspenso | AutoSport

Valtteri Bottas perdeu o controlo do Alfa Romeo C42 e foi o primeiro piloto a obrigar à paragem de uma sessão em Miami. O piloto finlandês bateu na curva 7 o que levou à suspensão da sessão sob bandeiras vermelhas.

Valtteri Bottas loses the back-end of the car and hits the wall



