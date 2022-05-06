/formula1/f1/gp-miami-f1-ma-estreia-de-valtteri-bottas-treino-suspenso/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gp-miami-f1-ma-estreia-de-valtteri-bottas-treino-suspenso&utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gp-miami-f1-ma-estreia-de-valtteri-bottas-treino-suspenso
GP Miami F1: Má estreia de Valtteri Bottas; treino suspenso | AutoSport
Home   >   FÓRMULA 1   >   F1   >   GP Miami F1: Má estreia de Valtteri Bottas; treino suspenso

GP Miami F1: Má estreia de Valtteri Bottas; treino suspenso

Por a 6 Maio 2022 20:10

Valtteri Bottas perdeu o controlo do Alfa Romeo C42 e foi o primeiro piloto a obrigar à paragem de uma sessão em Miami. O piloto finlandês bateu na curva 7 o que levou à suspensão da sessão sob bandeiras vermelhas.

