GP Miami F1: Má estreia de Valtteri Bottas; treino suspenso | AutoSport

GP Miami F1: Má estreia de Valtteri Bottas; treino suspenso
Por Pedro André Mendes a 6 Maio 2022 20:10
Valtteri Bottas perdeu o controlo do Alfa Romeo C42 e foi o primeiro piloto a obrigar à paragem de uma sessão em Miami. O piloto finlandês bateu na curva 7 o que levou à suspensão da sessão sob bandeiras vermelhas.
🚩 RED FLAG 🚩— Formula 1 (@F1) May 6, 2022
Valtteri Bottas loses the back-end of the car and hits the wall 💥
He's out of the car, and on his way back to the paddock#MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/5Fa7hrs8J6
