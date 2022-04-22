GP Emilia Romagna F1: Novo motor para Esteban Ocon | AutoSport

GP Emilia Romagna F1: Novo motor para Esteban Ocon
Por Pedro André Mendes a 22 Abril 2022 12:28
Esteban Ocon vai receber um novo motor para o fim de semana de Imola. A Alpine acabou de confirmar que por “precaução” fez a primeira mudança de unidade motriz deste ano. Sendo assim, não haverá lugar a penalização.
As a precaution, the team will fit a new power unit for Esteban at this weekend’s Grand Prix. This will be his second of three allocated power units for the season, therefore not incurring a penalty.#ImolaGP— BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) April 22, 2022
Estes Alpine prometem. vamos lá ver até onde e de que maneira.