GP Emilia Romagna F1: Novo motor para Esteban Ocon | AutoSport
Home   >   FÓRMULA 1   >   F1   >   GP Emilia Romagna F1: Novo motor para Esteban Ocon

GP Emilia Romagna F1: Novo motor para Esteban Ocon

Por a 22 Abril 2022 12:28

Esteban Ocon vai receber um novo motor para o fim de semana de Imola. A Alpine acabou de confirmar que por “precaução” fez a primeira mudança de unidade motriz deste ano. Sendo assim, não haverá lugar a penalização.

1 Comentário
cumartins89gmail-com
cumartins89gmail-com
16 minutos atrás

Estes Alpine prometem. vamos lá ver até onde e de que maneira.

0
