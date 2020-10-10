GP Eifel F1: Nico Hülkenberg substitui Lance Stroll na Racing Point

Aceda a todas as notícias AutoSport sem limites por apenas 2,95€ / mês
Por a 10 Outubro 2020 13:19

Nico Hülkenberg já está no Grande Prémio do Eifel para substituir Lance Stroll na Racing Point a partir da qualificação. De manhã, Stroll não esteve presente no TL3, com a equipa a afirmar que este não estava a 100%.

Nico Hülkenberg está de volta assim à Fórmula 1 e à Racing Point, após ter substituído Sergio Pérez nas rondas da Grã-Bretanha.

