GP Eifel F1: Nico Hülkenberg substitui Lance Stroll na Racing Point

Nico Hülkenberg já está no Grande Prémio do Eifel para substituir Lance Stroll na Racing Point a partir da qualificação. De manhã, Stroll não esteve presente no TL3, com a equipa a afirmar que este não estava a 100%.

Nico Hülkenberg está de volta assim à Fórmula 1 e à Racing Point, após ter substituído Sergio Pérez nas rondas da Grã-Bretanha.