GP Bélgica Fórmula 1: Sergio Perez bateu na volta de saída, está fora da corrida | AutoSport

GP Bélgica Fórmula 1: Sergio Perez bateu na volta de saída, está fora da corrida
Por Pedro André Mendes a 29 Agosto 2021 13:36
😫 Not the start we wanted. Checo slides into the wall at Turn 6 on his way to the grid and is unable to continue. #BelgianGP 🇧🇪— Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) August 29, 2021
Sergio Perez has gone into the barriers at Les Combes on the warm-up lap#BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/c5VGNpLLr1— Formula 1 (@F1) August 29, 2021
Desta vez, não podem culpar o Bottas 😀
Perrz nao faz nada de jeito e ainda se mete a com isto….
Acontece a qualquer um. O ano passado o Max também bateu numa volta de instalação, só que os danos foram possíveis de reparar.
Parecia o Vettel 😉