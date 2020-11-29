GP Bahrein F1, Sebastian Vettel: “Esperávamos lutar no meio do pelotão…”

Sebastian Vettel vai sair da 11º posição para o Grande Prémio do Bahrein. Apesar de se ter ficado pela Q2, o alemão acha que o Ferrari tinha ritmo para chegar até à Q3, mas a bandeira vermelha provocada por Carlos Sainz deu-lhe apenas tempo para uma tentativa, prejudicando a performance na qualificação.

Ao f1.com, Vettel afirmou: “Fazer apenas uma tentativa não é o ideal e esse foi o caso na Q2. Podíamos ter estado entre os dez primeiros em vez de estar na sexta fila da grelha. É desapontante porque esperávamos lutar pelo meio do pelotão este fim de semana

“All the same, I am confident that the team can still bring home a good amount of points tomorrow. Because of the track characteristics, the race will be mainly about tyre management and I think that we can do something good on that score. We will have to be as sly as a fox, be patient and make no mistakes.”