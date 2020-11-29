GP Bahrein F1: As reações do mundo da F1 ao acidente de Romain Grosjean

Romain Grosjean teve um acidente muito violento na volta inicial do Grande Prémio do Bahrein. O carro do francês acabou no muro em chamas e partido ao meio. Grosjean ainda dentro do habitáculo durante alguns segundos, mas conseguiu sair com a ajuda dos ocupantes do carro médico, o Dr. Ian Roberts e o piloto Alan van der Merwe. O piloto francês foi transportado para o hospital, com a equipa da Haas a colocar nas suas redes socias o estado do seu piloto.

UPDATE: Romain has some minor burns on his hands and ankles but otherwise he is ok. He is with the doctors just now.#HaasF1 #BahrainGP — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) November 29, 2020

Durante a paragem para a reparação da barreira do circuito e após a corrida, os pilotos que aproveitaram para deixar mensagens de apoio ao piloto da Haas.

I'm so grateful Romain is safe. Wow… the risk we take is no joke, for those of you out there that forget that we put our life on the line for this sport and for what we love to do. Thankful to the FIA for the massive strides we've taken for Romain to walk away from that safely https://t.co/dG8AXmsbKN — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 29, 2020

Massive relief to see Romain is ok. Huge credit to all the teams, the FIA and F1 for all the safety measures we have in the sport today 🙏 November 29, 2020

So relieved that @RGrosjean is safe. Thanks to Dr Ian Roberts and the @FIA teams for their courageous and efficient intervention. We have always put safety at the top of our priorities and will continue to do so.#F1 #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/64xubWCgUH — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) November 29, 2020

So glad to see @RGrosjean get out after that. What a fighter. Not a nice thing to see and I hope he recovers well and can join us again soon. #GetWellSoonRomain #F1 — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) November 29, 2020

Wishing Romain a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with him and his family tonight 🙏 — Lance Stroll (@lance_stroll) November 29, 2020

Também as equipas se juntaram no apoio a Romain Grosjean.

Thank you to Medical Car driver Alan van der Merwe, the circuit medical team and marshals for their quick thinking and actions in getting to Romain so soon after the accident 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hkUChcweeq — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) November 29, 2020

The only tweet that matters right now ⬇️ https://t.co/9Wl1shAzzP — BWT Racing Point F1 Team (@RacingPointF1) November 29, 2020

🚩 Red flag 🚩 We're back in the pits after a big crash. There's a round of applause in the pit lane for GRO who we're pleased to see is out of the car 👏 #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/fzm6or72DY — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) November 29, 2020

A big thank you to the @fia and @F1 for constantly striving to make our sport as safe as possible, and to the @BAH_Int_Circuit safety team for their quick reactions.



We’re so glad to see @RGrosjean walk away from that. 🧡 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 29, 2020

Glad to see Romain is ok 🙏 @HaasF1Team #BahrainGP🇧🇭 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) November 29, 2020

Fora da ‘bolha’ da Fórmula 1 as reações ao acidente de Romain Grosjean fora imensas, mostrando muito apoio ao piloto francês.

Its time to say thank you @fia and all the safety people involved in designing safe cars, the HALO just saved Romain. Thank you @fia @JeanTodt — Antonio Felix da Costa (@afelixdacosta) November 29, 2020

I have never seen an accident that bad in my lifetime and for him to jump out is an outstanding achievement for all those continuing to push the safety forwards. 5 years ago that would have been a different story. — M A X Chilton (@maxchilton) November 29, 2020

Alan van der Merwe. Romain Grosjean. Hero’s. pic.twitter.com/XrzZRoI4r7 — Giedo van der Garde (@GvanderGarde) November 29, 2020

Por fim, os adeptos da Fórmula 1 uniram-se e votaram em Romain Grosjean como piloto do dia no Grande Prémio do Bahrein.