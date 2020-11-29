Aceda a todas as notícias AutoSport sem limites por apenas 2,95€ / mês
GP Bahrein F1: As reações do mundo da F1 ao acidente de Romain Grosjean

Por a 29 Novembro 2020 18:30

Romain Grosjean teve um acidente muito violento na volta inicial do Grande Prémio do Bahrein. O carro do francês acabou no muro em chamas e partido ao meio. Grosjean ainda dentro do habitáculo durante alguns segundos, mas conseguiu sair com a ajuda dos ocupantes do carro médico, o Dr. Ian Roberts e o piloto Alan van der Merwe. O piloto francês foi transportado para o hospital, com a equipa da Haas a colocar nas suas redes socias o estado do seu piloto.

Durante a paragem para a reparação da barreira do circuito e após a corrida, os pilotos que aproveitaram para deixar mensagens de apoio ao piloto da Haas.

Também as equipas se juntaram no apoio a Romain Grosjean.

Fora da ‘bolha’ da Fórmula 1 as reações ao acidente de Romain Grosjean fora imensas, mostrando muito apoio ao piloto francês.

Por fim, os adeptos da Fórmula 1 uniram-se e votaram em Romain Grosjean como piloto do dia no Grande Prémio do Bahrein.

JP INAU
JP INAU
7 minutos atrás

Saltaram-me as as lágrimas e.. Oh Não, oh Não… felizmente chegaram muito boas noticias, mas depois de ver as imagens: Na minha opinião, e apesar de ter passado um momento terrível e ser a maior vitima do acidente, repito que há mais vidas em jogo, e não é a primeira vez que Grosjean faz o que fez, embora com consequências menores, como tal, em vez das palmadinhas nas costas que todos lhe estão a dar, o incidente tem que ser observado do ponto de vista pragmático, e Grosjean tem que ser chamado á FIA para ser punido e aprender de… Ler mais »

-1
