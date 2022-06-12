GP Azerbaijão F1: Resultados/Classificações | AutoSport

GP Azerbaijão F1: Resultados/Classificações
Por Pedro André Mendes a 12 Junho 2022 17:09
🏁 END OF RACE (LAP 51/51) 🏁— Formula 1 (@F1) June 12, 2022
Career win #25 for @Max33Verstappen 💪#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/LA8uC7xY0G
Perez overtakes Leclerc 🔀#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/LpkYgYgFP9— Formula 1 (@F1) June 12, 2022
Red Bull open up an 80-point lead 👀#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/CrQLsMSCZR— Formula 1 (@F1) June 12, 2022
Depois do que aconteceu hoje no GP de Baku, os mundiais de pilotos e construtores estão entregues.