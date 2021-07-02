GP Áustria F1: Nikita Mazepin tem novos “amigos” | AutoSport

GP Áustria F1: Nikita Mazepin tem novos “amigos”
Por Pedro André Mendes a 2 Julho 2021 14:18
Nikita Mazepin por mais vídeos que surjam da Haas, com troca de presentes entre este e Günther Steiner, não consegue limpar a imagem deixada para já dentro de pista.
Hoje os “queixosos” foram Kimi Raikkonen e Lewis Hamilton.
Quick reactions from Raikkonen ensure the Finn avoids a slow moving Mazepin#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/xgTb0tgcbq— Formula 1 (@F1) July 2, 2021
Uh oh… phew! 😮#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Hd7ulIcK9W— Formula 1 (@F1) July 2, 2021
