F1, Testes de Barcelona, Dia 3: Valtteri Bottas bate tempo de Hamilton do primeiro dia

F1, Testes de Barcelona, Dia 3: Valtteri Bottas bate tempo de Hamilton do primeiro dia

Por a 21 Fevereiro 2020 11:26

Valtteri Bottas está com o tempo mais rápido de hoje, com 1m15.732s. O finlandês da Mercedes conseguiu bater o melhor tempo até agora dos testes (1m16.976s) que pertencia a Lewis Hamilton no primeiro dia.

Segunda posição para Esteban Ocon (Renault) que segue com um melhor tempo de 1m17.102s. Terceira posição para Lance Stroll (Racing Point) com 1m17.338s.

Na Williams, Nicholas Latifi já teve de parar o seu monolugar no Circuito da Catalunha.

Tempos
1- V.Bottas (Mercedes) – 1m15.732s
2 – E.Ocon (Renault) – 1m17.102s
3 – L.Stroll (Racing Point) – 1m17.338s
4 – D.Kvyat (AlphaTauri) – 1m17.427s
5 -M.Verstappen (Red Bull) – 1m17.636s
6 -A.Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) -1m18.035s
7 -C. Sainz (McLaren) – 1m18.274s
8 – R.Grosjean (Haas) – 1m18.380s
9 -S.Vettel (Ferrari) – 1m18.384s
10 – N.Latifi (Williams) – 1m19.004s

Tempos 9h51
1-Verstappen (Red Bull), 1m17.636s
2-E.Ocon (Renault), 1m17.778s
3-Stroll (Racing Point) 1m17.998s
4-Bottas (Mercedes), 1m17.992s
5-Kvyat (AlphaTauri), 1m18.179s
6- Vettel (Ferrari), 1m18.384s
7-Sainz (McLaren), 1m18.409s
8-Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), 1m20.239s
9-Grosjean (Haas), 1m20.949s

Tempos 9h22
1-Verstappen (Red Bull), 1m17.636s
2-Stroll (Racing Point), 1m17.991s
3-Bottas (Mercedes), 1m17.992s
4-Ocon (Renault), 1m18.353s
5-Sainz (McLaren), 1m18.409s
6-Vettel (Ferrari), 1m18.970s
7-Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), 1m20.239s
8-Grosjean (Haas), 1m22.236
9-Kvyat (AlphaTauri), 1m36.226s

Tempos 8h59
1-Bottas (Mercedes), 1m17.992s
2-Verstappen (Red Bull), 1m18.032s
3-Ocon (Renault), 1m18.353s
4-Sainz (McLaren), 1m18.638s
5-Vettel (Ferrari), 1m18.970s
6-Stroll (Racing Point), 1m19.847s
7-Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), 1m20.239s
8-Grosjean (Haas), 1m22.236
9-Kvyat (AlphaTauri), 1m36.226s

Tempos 8h45
1-Verstappen (Red Bull), 1m18.032s
2-Sainz (McLaren), 1m18.638s
3-Vettel (Ferrari), 1m18.970s
4-Ocon (Renault),1m19.287s
5-Stroll (Racing Point), 1m19.847s
6-Kvyat (AlphaTauri), 1m36.226s

