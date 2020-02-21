F1, Testes de Barcelona, Dia 3: Valtteri Bottas bate tempo de Hamilton do primeiro dia

Valtteri Bottas está com o tempo mais rápido de hoje, com 1m15.732s. O finlandês da Mercedes conseguiu bater o melhor tempo até agora dos testes (1m16.976s) que pertencia a Lewis Hamilton no primeiro dia.

Segunda posição para Esteban Ocon (Renault) que segue com um melhor tempo de 1m17.102s. Terceira posição para Lance Stroll (Racing Point) com 1m17.338s.

Na Williams, Nicholas Latifi já teve de parar o seu monolugar no Circuito da Catalunha.

🚩#NL6 loses drive and comes to a halt at the end of the pit straight. We'll get the FW43 back to the garage shortly and investigate 🏠#F1Testing #WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/06C3mx4Ick