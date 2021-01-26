Aceda a todas as notícias AutoSport sem limites por apenas 2,95€ / mês
F1: Sebastian Vettel no primeiro dia na Aston Martin

Por a 26 Janeiro 2021 18:21

Sebastian Vettel teve o primeiro dia na Aston Martin. Eis as primeiras imagens do piloto alemão nas suas novas cores:

