F1: Sebastian Vettel no primeiro dia na Aston Martin
Por Fábio Mendes a 26 Janeiro 2021 18:21
Sebastian Vettel teve o primeiro dia na Aston Martin. Eis as primeiras imagens do piloto alemão nas suas novas cores:
Ladies and Gentlemen… Seb has entered the building. 🤩 #WelcomeSeb— Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) January 26, 2021
[No, seriously… that's literally the video.] #IAMF1 pic.twitter.com/Ajhj1ePI9Z
