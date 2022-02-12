/formula1/f1/f1-o-primeiro-dia-do-aston-martin-amr22-em-pista-video/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=f1-o-primeiro-dia-do-aston-martin-amr22-em-pista-video&utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=f1-o-primeiro-dia-do-aston-martin-amr22-em-pista-video
F1: O primeiro dia do Aston Martin AMR22 em pista (vídeo) | AutoSport
F1: O primeiro dia do Aston Martin AMR22 em pista (vídeo)

F1: O primeiro dia do Aston Martin AMR22 em pista (vídeo)

Por a 12 Fevereiro 2022 12:30

Veja algumas imagens do novo AMR22 da Aston Martin em ação na pista de Silverstone:

