F1: O primeiro dia do Aston Martin AMR22 em pista (vídeo) | AutoSport

F1: O primeiro dia do Aston Martin AMR22 em pista (vídeo)
Por Fábio Mendes a 12 Fevereiro 2022 12:30
Veja algumas imagens do novo AMR22 da Aston Martin em ação na pista de Silverstone:
Aston Martin’s #AMR22 made its debut at Silverstone 🤩— F1District (@F1District) February 12, 2022
(via @otabil_fernando)pic.twitter.com/X7vF3lQYna
Getting a first look at the #AMR22 out on track. 👀#WeClimbTogether pic.twitter.com/LGQQ2VkoqV— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) February 11, 2022
