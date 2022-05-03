F1: O capacete de Max Verstappen para o GP de Miami | AutoSport

F1: O capacete de Max Verstappen para o GP de Miami
Por Fábio Mendes a 3 Maio 2022 15:15
Max Verstappen terá uma decoração especial no seu capacete para o GP de Miami. O piloto da Red Bull mostrou as novas cores para o próximo fim de semana:
ʀᴇᴀᴅʏ ғᴏʀ ᴍɪᴀᴍɪ 🌴🦩— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) May 3, 2022
This is one of my favorite helmet designs up to now and I can’t wait to take it out on track 🤩 🚀
More info on this helmet and the special collection 👉 https://t.co/g5UMk96nhi pic.twitter.com/CrVJ86p9OZ
Made for a weekend in the Magic City 😍 #MiamiGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/U90yeCS8JR— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 3, 2022
Subscribe
Login
Please login to comment
0 Comentários
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments