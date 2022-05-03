/formula1/f1/f1-o-capacete-de-max-verstappen-para-o-gp-de-miami/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=f1-o-capacete-de-max-verstappen-para-o-gp-de-miami&utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=f1-o-capacete-de-max-verstappen-para-o-gp-de-miami
F1: O capacete de Max Verstappen para o GP de Miami | AutoSport
Home   >   FÓRMULA 1   >   F1   >   F1: O capacete de Max Verstappen para o GP de Miami

F1: O capacete de Max Verstappen para o GP de Miami

Por a 3 Maio 2022 15:15

Max Verstappen terá uma decoração especial no seu capacete para o GP de Miami. O piloto da Red Bull mostrou as novas cores para o próximo fim de semana:

