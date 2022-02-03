/formula1/f1/f1-max-verstappen-com-um-monolugar-no-gelo/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=f1-max-verstappen-com-um-monolugar-no-gelo&utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=f1-max-verstappen-com-um-monolugar-no-gelo
F1: Max Verstappen com um monolugar no gelo | AutoSport
F1: Max Verstappen com um monolugar no gelo

F1: Max Verstappen com um monolugar no gelo

Por a 3 Fevereiro 2022 16:45

A Red Bull já nos habituou a produções arrojadas, mesmo que isso implique colocar carros de F1 onde não é suposto vê-los. No mais recente vídeo da Red Bull, Max Verstappen levou um monolugar a dar umas voltas na neve, com a companhia de Franky Zorn. Veja o resultado final:

