F1: Max Verstappen com um monolugar no gelo | AutoSport

F1: Max Verstappen com um monolugar no gelo
Por Fábio Mendes a 3 Fevereiro 2022 16:45
A Red Bull já nos habituou a produções arrojadas, mesmo que isso implique colocar carros de F1 onde não é suposto vê-los. No mais recente vídeo da Red Bull, Max Verstappen levou um monolugar a dar umas voltas na neve, com a companhia de Franky Zorn. Veja o resultado final:
Breaking the ice, but make it Red Bull 😉❄️ pic.twitter.com/wOPLdykW9z— Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 3, 2022
It always helps to break the ice when meeting someone for the first time… 😉❄️— Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 3, 2022
Subscribe
Login
Please login to comment
0 Comentários
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments