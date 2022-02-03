F1: Max Verstappen com um monolugar no gelo | AutoSport

A Red Bull já nos habituou a produções arrojadas, mesmo que isso implique colocar carros de F1 onde não é suposto vê-los. No mais recente vídeo da Red Bull, Max Verstappen levou um monolugar a dar umas voltas na neve, com a companhia de Franky Zorn. Veja o resultado final:

Breaking the ice, but make it Red Bull 😉❄️ pic.twitter.com/wOPLdykW9z

It always helps to break the ice when meeting someone for the first time… 😉❄️