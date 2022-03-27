F1, GP Arábia Saudita: Yuki Tsunoda fora de prova | AutoSport

Yuki Tsunoda ficou parado na sua volta de reconhecimento, com o que parecem ser problemas hidráulicos no seu Alpha Tauri. Mais um problema em unidades motrizes Red Bull o que começa a ser preocupante.

“Yuki, é o fim”, disse o seu engenheiro de Tsunoda.

unfortunately @yukitsunoda07 will not take part in today’s race.



the team is currently investigating the issue which caused him to stop on track. pic.twitter.com/LXcKWZILLB