F1, GP Arábia Saudita: Yuki Tsunoda fora de prova | AutoSport

F1, GP Arábia Saudita: Yuki Tsunoda fora de prova
Por Fábio Mendes a 27 Março 2022 17:29
Yuki Tsunoda ficou parado na sua volta de reconhecimento, com o que parecem ser problemas hidráulicos no seu Alpha Tauri. Mais um problema em unidades motrizes Red Bull o que começa a ser preocupante.
“Yuki, é o fim”, disse o seu engenheiro de Tsunoda.
unfortunately @yukitsunoda07 will not take part in today’s race.— Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) March 27, 2022
the team is currently investigating the issue which caused him to stop on track. pic.twitter.com/LXcKWZILLB
