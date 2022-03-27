/formula1/f1/f1-gp-arabia-saudita-yuki-tsunoda-fora-de-prova/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=f1-gp-arabia-saudita-yuki-tsunoda-fora-de-prova&utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=f1-gp-arabia-saudita-yuki-tsunoda-fora-de-prova
F1, GP Arábia Saudita: Yuki Tsunoda fora de prova | AutoSport
Home   >   FÓRMULA 1   >   F1   >   F1, GP Arábia Saudita: Yuki Tsunoda fora de prova

F1, GP Arábia Saudita: Yuki Tsunoda fora de prova

Por a 27 Março 2022 17:29

Yuki Tsunoda ficou parado na sua volta de reconhecimento, com o que parecem ser problemas hidráulicos no seu Alpha Tauri. Mais um problema em unidades motrizes Red Bull o que começa a ser preocupante.
“Yuki, é o fim”, disse o seu engenheiro de Tsunoda.

