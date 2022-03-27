/formula1/f1/f1-gp-arabia-saudita-volta-45-leclerc-vs-verstappen-segundo-capitulo/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=f1-gp-arabia-saudita-volta-45-leclerc-vs-verstappen-segundo-capitulo&utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=f1-gp-arabia-saudita-volta-45-leclerc-vs-verstappen-segundo-capitulo
F1, GP Arábia Saudita, volta 45: Leclerc vs Verstappen, segundo capítulo | AutoSport
F1, GP Arábia Saudita, volta 45: Leclerc vs Verstappen, segundo capítulo

27 Março 2022

A luta entre Charles Leclerc e Max Verstappen está a ferver com Leclerc a tentar defender-se com o DRS e com Verstappen a tentar usar o mesmo truque. Leclerc está a ser inteligente na sua defesa, mas Verstappen está muito perto e a luta promete durar até ao fim.

