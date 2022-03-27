F1, GP Arábia Saudita, volta 45: Leclerc vs Verstappen, segundo capítulo | AutoSport

F1, GP Arábia Saudita, volta 45: Leclerc vs Verstappen, segundo capítulo
Por Fábio Mendes a 27 Março 2022 19:20
A luta entre Charles Leclerc e Max Verstappen está a ferver com Leclerc a tentar defender-se com o DRS e com Verstappen a tentar usar o mesmo truque. Leclerc está a ser inteligente na sua defesa, mas Verstappen está muito perto e a luta promete durar até ao fim.
LAP 42 & 43/50— Formula 1 (@F1) March 27, 2022
This is great racing! 🙌
Verstappen overtakes Leclerc but the Ferrari man immediately fights back and retakes the lead #SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/4igCLNZrtK
Subscribe
Login
Please login to comment
0 Comentários
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments