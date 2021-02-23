F1: As novas cores do capacete de Sérgio Pérez

Sérgio Pérez apresentou o seu novo capacete para a época 2021. Depois do rosa, o mexicano apostou agora num esquema de cores semelhante ao que se pode ver nos monolugares da Red Bull:

Lifting the lid on Checo's first Red Bull helmet 🤩🇲🇽 #ChargeOn 🤘 pic.twitter.com/fJyLKqNPbr

All The Angles 📐 A 360° view of @SChecoPerez's brand new lid 📸😍 #ChargeOn 🤘 pic.twitter.com/1nAtjAG4Ss