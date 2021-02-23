Aceda a todas as notícias AutoSport sem limites por apenas 2,95€ / mês
Home   >   FÓRMULA 1   >   F1   >   F1: As novas cores do capacete de Sérgio Pérez

F1: As novas cores do capacete de Sérgio Pérez

Por a 23 Fevereiro 2021 16:15

Sérgio Pérez apresentou o seu novo capacete para a época 2021. Depois do rosa, o mexicano apostou agora num esquema de cores semelhante ao que se pode ver nos monolugares da Red Bull:

