F1: As novas cores do capacete de Sérgio Pérez
Por Fábio Mendes a 23 Fevereiro 2021 16:15
Sérgio Pérez apresentou o seu novo capacete para a época 2021. Depois do rosa, o mexicano apostou agora num esquema de cores semelhante ao que se pode ver nos monolugares da Red Bull:
Lifting the lid on Checo's first Red Bull helmet 🤩🇲🇽 #ChargeOn 🤘 pic.twitter.com/fJyLKqNPbr— Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 23, 2021
All The Angles 📐 A 360° view of @SChecoPerez's brand new lid 📸😍 #ChargeOn 🤘 pic.twitter.com/1nAtjAG4Ss— Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 23, 2021
