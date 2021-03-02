F1: Alpine mostra o novo carro

A Alpine mostrou o seu novo monolugar, o A521, carro com que espera ter sucesso em 2021 e acima de tudo preparar 2022.

Proudly representing the colours of the French and British flags, as well as Alpine’s illustrious and historic racing colours of blue, white and red… Here is our 2021 F1 car, the A521!#A521Launch 💙 pic.twitter.com/AwDI1RNtaE